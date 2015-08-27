Jesper Stromblad: I've battled depression for 20 years

Former In Flames guitarist Jesper Stromblad has vowed to come through the depression that has gripped him “for over 20 years.”

A founder member of In Flames, he left the band in 2010 saying he needed to tackle his alcohol addiction. He also said he was no longer comfortable with the musical direction the band was taking.

Stromblad – who is also a founding member of The Resistance – apologises to fans for being inactive in recent months and says he’s making progress in dealing with his demons.

He says: “I am battling severe depression and anxiety problems, and have done for over 20 years now. I’ve been drinking, and threw back whatever I could get my hands on, just to numb my constant pain both in my broken soul and body.

“I’m on a great program now that will take me back to the person I once was, and I’m very positive about it, so don’t doubt I will be back.”

Stromblad adds he’s desperate to get back to work with The Resistance and to finish his solo album, adding: “But I have to get well first, that’s my number one priority. But I pick up the axe every day and I find it more and more exciting to play again.”

He continues: “I want to give my apologies for people that came from far to see the real lineup with The Resistance this summer, and I haven’t be able to do it. But be sure I’ll be back with a vengeance.

“I will fight my demons until the day I die. I’m on the right path.”

In Flames frontman Anders Friden said earlier this year that he’d have no problem playing with Stromblad again, adding that the guitarist didn’t leave the band on bad terms.