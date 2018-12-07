Guided By Voices return with new album Zeppelin Over China

Guided By Voices have confirmed that they’ll release their new album in early 2019.

It’s titled Zeppelin Over China and it’ll arrive on February 1 through Rockathon.

To mark the announcement, the band have released a stream of their new single titled My Future In Barcelona and revealed they’ll play the Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona on May 30 and in Porto on June 7.

It will be the first time Guided By Voices have played in Spain since 1997 and the first time ever that they’ve lined up a date in Portugal.

Zeppelin Over China is described as “a major and majestic work in the GBV canon, spotlighting the scope and genius of Robert Pollard's songwriting.

“With 32 songs in 75 minutes, the massive Zeppelin reaches lofty heights on its musical journey. Pollard continues to deliver endless invention and emotional wallop in two and three-minute guitar rock gems.”

A full tracklist will be revealed in due course.

Pollard is joined in the lineup by guitarist Doug Gillard, drummer Kevin March, bassist Mark Shue and guitarist Bobby Bare Jr.