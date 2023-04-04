James Gunn's cracking Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 soundtrack features Radiohead, Faith No More, Alice Cooper, Heart and more

James Gunn's music taste is every bit as fun and colourful as his movies, and now the visionary director has revealed the official soundtrack for his upcoming, blockbusting MCU trilogy-closer, Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3. The film, released next month, will be the final full outing for The Guardians, and as with previous entries into the franchise, Gunn has hand-picked songs that'll appear in the film, collated under the title of Awesome Mix Volume 3.

As well as classic anthems from rock royalty including Heart, Alice Cooper, Bruce Springsteen, Rainbow, and Faith No More, there are also some tantalising picks courtesy of the likes of Radiohead, Beastie Boys, The Flaming Lips, The Replacements and more.

Check out the full Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 tracklist below. You can also listen to the soundtrack alongside other tracks that have inspired Gunn via the Spotify playlist at the bottom of the page.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3 'Awesome Mix' soundtrack

1. Radiohead - Creep (acoustic version)

2. Hearty - Crazy On You

3. Rainbow - Since You Been Gone

4. Spacehog - In The Meantime

5. Earth Wind & Fire - Reasons

6. The Flaming Lips - Do You Realize?

7. Faith No More - We Care A Lot

8. EHAMIC - Koinu No Carnival - From 'Minute Waltz'

9. Alice Cooper - I'm Always Chasing Rainbows

10. The Mowgli's - San Francisco

11. X - Poor Girl

12. The The - This Is The Day

13. Beastie Boys - No Sleep Til Brooklyn

14. Florence + The Machine - Dog Days Are Over

15. Bruce Springsteen - Badlands

16. The Replacements - I Will Dare You

17. Redbone - Come And Set Your Love