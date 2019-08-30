Gryphon celebrate classic albums at Liverpool gig next month

Mediaeval proggers Gryphon will play Liverpool's Ullet Road Unitarian Church on September 14 as part of the Prog-sponsored Liverpool Prog Society.

The show celebrate's the 45th anniversary of the band's legendary Midnight Mushrumps and Red Queen To Gryphon albums. "Taking place at the Grade I listed Unitarian Church, designed by Edward Burne-Jones, regarded as the father of the Pre-Raphaelite movement is the perfect setting for Gryphon and their music," organiser Michael Livesely told Prog.

"It’s fantastic to return to Liverpool after all this time and we can’t wait to perform for Gryphon fans who haven’t seen us in so many years," adds founding member Graeme Taylor.

Tickets for the show are priced £15 and are available here.

In the meantime Irish broadcaster RTE has unearthed are archived footage of the band performing Sir Gavin Grimbold from their album Gryphon. Originally broadcast on the TV show Music Makers, the footage can be seen here.