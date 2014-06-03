Grohl races into Foos future

Dave Grohl has revealed the Foo Fighters' eighth album will be launched in November – but he's already turned his thoughts towards their ninth.

The title of this year’s release, which ties in with a documentary series called Sonic Highways, hasn’t yet been confirmed. The mainman previously described it as their most ambitious to date.

He later revealed that each of the tracks was recorded in a different studio, with each episode of the documentary tying to one song. Now he’s added that it’s probably their longest work to date.

He tells the Hollywood Reporter: “It’s only eight songs, but as I was writing them I had to take a cinematic approach. We really had to step up what we do. I’m not only thinking about the lyric I have to spin the next day; I’m thinking about how it fits into the overall arc of the history of American music.”

But even before work had been completed Grohl had come up with another concept. He says: “I already know what we’re doing for the next Foo Fighters project – and that’s even fucking crazier.

“I came up with the idea a month and a half ago. The guys were like, ‘Dude, we have to finish this first.’ I know – fuck!”

The band recently hinted that a UK tour is being planned, saying: “Hey UK pals, it’s been way too long. You never know where/when the Foos may show up.”

Drummer Taylor Hawkins had launched speculation when he told TeamRock Radio last month: “I’m going to have me a good curry this summer at some point – do you know what I mean?”

