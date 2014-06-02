Grohl says Love reunion was 'beautiful'

Dave Grohl describes finally burying the hatchet with Courtney Love as “beautiful”.

The Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer brought an end to years of feuding with Kurt Cobain’s widow when he embraced Hole singer Love onstage at April’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony.

Grohl and bass player Krist Novoselic performed live as Nirvana were given a place in the Hall Of Fame – but it was the long-awaited reconciliation which grabbed the most headlines.

Grohl tells The Hollywood Reporter: “The wonderful thing about that night was the personal side of it. It was the Hall Of Fame ceremony, but it meant so much to all of us personally that sometimes you forgot about the other stuff, like the arena and the trophy, and focused on real, personal things.

“I saw Courtney walking past and I just tapped her on the shoulder and we looked at each other in the eyes and that was it – we’re just family. We’ve had a rocky road. We’ve had a bumpy past, but at the end of the day we’re a big family and when we hugged each other it was a real hug.

“And after we walked off stage, we just walked down the hallway together, it was almost like no time had passed at all. Those things are real and no matter what it looks like in a magazine or on a website. That’s real shit and I was very, very happy that we had those moments. It was beautiful.”

Meanwhile, a teaser video has been released for Foo Fighters Sonic Highways – a miniseries for HBO which follows the band as they record their upcoming eighth album. Watch the trailer below.

