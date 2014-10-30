Grohl looks ahead to 9th Foos album

Dave Grohl says his plans for the next Foo Fighters album will make Sonic Highways look like "kindergarten."

The Foos have produced a unique promotional drive for their eighth album, which includes an eight-part documentary series also called Sonic Highways.

Currently being broadcast on BBC Four, the series sees the band visit eight US cities to explore local music history and write and record a song inspired by the stories they hear.

The album is due out on November 10, and Grohl says he already knows what he wants to do for album number nine.

He tells Studio Brussel: “Wait until you see what we’re doing for the next record. That’s some fucked up shit. I already know what we’re doing for that, and it makes this look like fucking kindergarten.”

Grohl also promised the upcoming series of tours for Sonic Highways will make fans happy. He says: “As a live band, the audience is like the sixth member of the band. It’s important for us that there’s a connection with the audience. When you come see the Foo Fighters, we don’t disappoint, I don’t think.”

The seventh episode of the Sonic Highways TV series sees Grohl return to Seattle – where he made his name as drummer with Nirvana. It was an especially emotional episode to make.

He recorded the first Foos album in the same studio where he, Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic recorded the last Nirvana song, You Know You’re Right.

He says: “I didn’t want to make music any more after Nirvana. Then time went on and I thought wait a minute, music is the one thing that’s going to help me start over, it’s going to heal me, so that’s what I have to keep doing.

“So I went back to that same studio, and recorded again, and my life started over again, so that becomes the theme of the episode, and that also becomes the theme of the song.”