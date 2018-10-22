Greta Van Fleet release single you can only listen to in local parks

Greta Van Fleet have released a single with a difference: the audio is only activated once you arrive at a local park. The single - and the instructions - are available from march.gretavanfleet.com, via iOS or Android devices.

"We hope your ears are delighted by the introduction to our album, Age of Man, when you embark on the White Rose March," say the band. "Appreciate the nature and experience an unreleased Greta Van Fleet song."

Fans accessing the URL on their smartphones are greeted by a message that reads, "We have a new song to share with you, and would like you to experience it in nature. If you share your location, we'll help you find the nearest park to listen."

Once fans arrive at their destination, the song is unlocked and they're encouraged to take photos.

The mobile app doesn't appear to be very good at identifying nearby green spaces, directing Classic Rock to a public square nearly a mile and a half away, despite there being a perfectly serviceable space within several hundred metres.

Fans have entered into the spirit of the launch, with one saying, "The park was empty and dark so I listened to the song while swinging on the swings. Haven’t done that since my kids were young."

Another said, "What you can't tell from this picture is how beautiful the moon was tonight. What you also can't tell from this picture is that right as the song faded, a double V of Canadian geese migrating south passed over... as we watched a shooting star crossed right under them. Thanks gents!"

Greta Van Fleet's debut album Anthem Of The Peaceful Army is out now.

Greta Van Fleet Tour Dates

Oct 26: Paris Elysee Montmarte, France

Oct 27: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Oct 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Oct 30: Hamburg Mehr! Theatre, Germany

Nov 01: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Nov 04: Stockholm Berns Salonger, Sweden

Nov 05: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Nov 07: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 09: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK

Nov 11: London O2 Kentish Town Forum, UK

Nov 14: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 15: Manchester Academy, UK

Jan 29: Sydney Emmore Theatre, Australia

Feb 03: Brisbane Eatons Hill Hotel, Australia

Feb 05: Melbourne Forum Theatre, Australia

Feb 08: Auckland Logan Campbell Centre, New Zealand

Feb 22: Barcelona Sani Jordi Club, Spain

Feb 24: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 25: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 27: Amsterdam Afas Live, Netherlands

Feb 28: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Mar 03: Paris Le Zenith, Franc

Mar 05: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Mar 07: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Mar 08: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Mar 10: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Mar 11: Liverpool Mountford Hall, UK

Mar 13: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland

May 07: Miami Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, FL

May 09: Jacksonvlle Daily’s Place Amphitheatre, FL

May 10: Orlando Amphitheatre, FL

May 12: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

May 13: Atlanta Fox Theatre, GA

May 15: Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre, NC

May 16: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheatre, NC

May 18: Asbury Park The Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

May 21: Baltimore Mecu Pavilion, MD

May 22: Rochester The Dome, NY

May 25: Queens Forest Hills Stadium, NY

May 28: Toronto RBC Echo Beach, ON

Jun 02: Cleveland Jacobs pavilion At Nautica, OH

Jun 04: Madison Breese Stevens Field, WI