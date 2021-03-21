Greta Van Fleet launch epic new single Broken Bells

Greta Van Fleet have launched another track from their upcoming album The Battle at Garden’s Gate.

New song Broken Bells is described by the band as an "anthem to inspire", and follows in the footsteps of previous singles My Way, Soon, Heat Above and Age Of Machine.

As usual with GFV, the entire family can gather round the stereo to play the spot-the-classic-rock-reference game, and this time we're going for Alice Cooper's Only Women Bleed in the build-up to the climax, while there's definitely a Stairway To Heaven thing going on in the guitar solo. Still, it's undeniably epic.

The Battle at Garden’s Gate is out on April 16, and, according to a statement released by the band, reflects "the individual members’ personal and spiritual growth during their rapid rise, going from touring the grimy rock bars of Detroit and Saginaw to headlining shows on five continents and selling over one million tickets in just three years."

"There was a lot of self-evolution happening during the writing of this album that was prompted by experiences I had, experiences we all had,” explains vocalist Josh Kiszka.

“It’s reflecting a lot of the world that we’ve seen," says brother Jake, "and I think that it’s reflecting a lot of personal truth."

“Certainly after this, we’ve grown in so many ways,” adds Josh. “This album has taught us a lot, about life in general, about ourselves, about all of us, about the world we live in."

The Battle At Garden’s Gate is available to pre-order now.

The Battle At Garden's Gate tracklist

1. Heat Above

2. My Way, Soon

3. Broken Bells

4. Built by Nations

5. Age of Machine

6. Tears of Rain

7. Stardust Chords

8. Light My Love

9. Caravel

10. The Barbarians

11. Trip the Light Fantastic

12. The Weight of Dreams