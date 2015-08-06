Allman and Betts could play again

Ex Allman Brothers Band colleagues Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts could play together again after relations appear to have thawed.

They haven’t spoken since the group split in 2000, and Betts declined an invitation to take part in the revamped edition’s final shows last year.

Last week Allman – who’s been performing Betts tracks with his solo band – told the Wall Street Journal: “Like they say, time heals. I haven’t seen him in a very long time. I would love to play with him again.”

He added: “We had our ups and downs, and all our demons, but that’s all way behind us now. There’s nothing at all wrong with forgive and forget.”

Now Betts tells TicketSarasota: “I have no problem with Gregg – never have. Sure, it would be fun to play with him again. We’ll see where it goes.”

However, manager David Spero says it might not be so simple. “I could feel him smile when I talked to him last night,” he reports, but adds: “As far as Dickey’s concerned, he’s retired until he’s unretired. I don’t know when or if that time will come.”

Gregg Allman: Natural Born Survivor