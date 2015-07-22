Greg Lake Band live set to be released

Greg Lake’s Hammersmith Odeon show from 1981, featuring Gary Moore, is to be released on CD and vinyl in November.

The show was recorded at the end of the Greg Lake Band’s tour in support of his self-titled solo debut, released the same year.

Purple Pyramid Records say: “Lake demanded smaller venues – theatres and universities that represented a refreshing change from the monster domes he’d visited the with ELP.

“It was not an extravagant performance. No lasers, no levitating keyboards, no priceless Persian carpets. The Greg Lake Band toured like a band, and on stage they simply took up their positions and played – brilliantly.”

Greg Lake: London ’81 is released on November 5, and it’s available for pre-order now in CD, vinyl and digital formats.

Tracklist