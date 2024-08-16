Power pop icon, DJ and novelist Greg Kihn dead at 75

Musician, DJ and novelist Greg Kihn has died at the age of 75. The news was confirmed in a statement from his publicist.

The statement reads: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Greg Kihn, an iconic figure in the realm of rock music. Greg lost his battle with Alzheimer's disease on August 13 2024 at the age of 75. Known for his magnetic stage presence and unique storytelling that captivated audiences around the globe. He was not merely a musician but a cultural phenomenon whose influence will resonate for generations to come."

Kihn was born in Baltimore, MD, in 1949, and, like so many others of his generation, became determined to become a musician after watching The Beatles play on the Ed Sullivan Show.

"If you were a shy 14-year-old kid who already had a guitar, it was a life-altering event," he said. "In a single weekend everything had changed. I'd come home from school the previous Friday looking like Dion. I went back to class on Monday morning with my hair dry and brushed forward. That's how quickly it happened."

He released his self-titled debut album in 1976, attracting a cult following with his blend of folk, classic rock, blues and pop, before hitting the big time in 1981 as The Breakup Song (They Don't Write 'Em) – released by the Greg Kihn Band – climbed into the US Top 20. Two year later, Jeopardy was his biggest hit, reaching #2 in the US and becoming his only UK hit.

Kihn released his last album Rekihndled in 2017 – his first in more than two decades – but kept busy elsewhere, spending 17 years as the morning host on San Jose classic rock radio station KFOX and writing six novels. He also bred rare praying mantis, and raised money for Operation Care and Comfort, a non-profit organisation that sends care packages to US troops stationed abroad.

The statement announcing Kihn's death concluded, "Greg is survived by Jay Arafiles-Kihn (Wife), Ryan Kihn (Son), Alexis Harrington-Kihn (Daughter), Samora Harrington (Son-in-Law), Nate Harrington-Kihn (Grandson), Zuri Harrington-Kihn (Grandson), Laura Otremba (Sister), Lou Otremba Jr. (Brother-in-Law), Larry Otremba (Nephew), Lou Otremba III (Nephew), Matthew Otremba (Nephew). All of whom will forever cherish the memories and moments shared with him.

"A private memorial celebration of his extraordinary life and legacy will take place with friends and family. A public celebration of life concert for fans and fellow musicians will be announced in the near future."