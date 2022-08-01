Green Day’s epic setlist at their Lollapalooza warm-up gig was one for the ages

Green Day performed an epic 28-song set last week at a warm-up show prior to their festival-closing performance at Lollapalooza last night (July 31).

The gig took place in Chicago on July 29 at the intimate 1,100 capacity Metro venue, and saw the Californian punk trio play numerous hits and rare fan favourites from their catalogue.

To the surprise of fans, they even brought out songs that hadn't been performed live in decades, including Church On Sunday and Warning, which were both last played in 2001. Warning saw the band recruit a fan to sing the first verse.

Other fan favourites include American Idiot's Whatsername (last performed as a full band in 2005), and Oh Love and Murder City (the latter two of which hadn't been played since 2013).

Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool opened the night with their hallmark anthem American Idiot, before moving on to hits such as Holiday, Revolution Radio, Bang Bang, Welcome To Paradise and more.

Watch footage from Green Day's hit-packed show and check out the full set-list below:

1. American Idiot

2. Holiday

3. Revolution Radio

4. Letterbomb

5. Church on Sunday

6. Too Dumb to Die

7. Scattered

8. Bang Bang

9. Chump

10. Longview

11. Burnout

12. Disappearing Boy

13. Private Ale

14. Christie Road

15. One of My Lies

16. Whatsername

17. Oh Love

18. Warning

19. Murder City

20. Welcome to Paradise

21. Geek Stink Breath

22. Stuck With Me

23. Basket Case

24. Brain Stew

25. St. Jimmy

26. J.A.R. (Jason Andrew Relva)

27. Minority

28. Waiting

Last month, during Green Day's Hella Mega tour show in London alongside Fall Out Boy and Weezer, Billie Joe Armstrong announced his intention to renounce his US citizenship.

The announcement was in relation to the Supreme Court's decision to repeal Roe v. Wade, the legal ruling that protected women’s reproductive rights and their right to have an abortion.

"Fuck America” he told the London audience. “I'm fucking renouncing my citizenship. I'm fucking coming here. There's just too much fucking stupid in the world to go back to that miserable fucking excuse for a country."

He added: "Oh, I'm not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days."