Gracchus stream brand new single Facelift

US/Swiss prog metal trio Gracchus release the first of three brand new tracks with Facelift

US/Swiss prog metal trio Gracchus have streamed their brand new single, Facelift, which you can listen to below.

The band features Bernhard Schnellmann (vocals and rhythm guitar), Allan Murphy (drums), and Jeff Elrose (lead guitar) and describe their music as "muted colours with occasional bright lightning strikes, creating a shelter for those who feel irrelevant and solitary to process emotions and unbearable times through their songs."

Gracchus released their debut album Murder Party in 2019, and while Covid halted much progress, the band being split between Switzerland and the USA, Facelift is the first of three new tracks that will be released over the coming months, along withthe upcoming Envidia and Misaligned

All three were written and recorded by the three band members and have been engineered by Andri Urfer, who has worked with the band since their inception, and mastered by Svante Forsbäck, who is known for his work for Rammstein, Volbeat and Apocalyptica.

