Gov't Mule announce new album Peace... Like A River, launch Dreaming Out Loud single

Gov't Mule have announced a new album. Peace... Like A River will be the band's 13th studio album, and the follow-up to 2021's Heavy Load Blues.

Peace... Like A River will be released on Fantasy Records on June 16, and is preceded by a single, Dreaming Out Loud, which features Ivan Neville – son of Neville Brothers lynchpin Aaron Neville – and gospel blues singer Ruthie Foster. The video for the single is below, as is a "making of" trailer for the album.

“Peace… Like A River is very ambitious from a musical arrangement standpoint in the way that a lot of the songs take twists and turns that are not common in today’s pop music world,” says Gov't Mules's Warren Haynes. “At the same time, it’s very much a song record and covers a lot of ground, stylistically speaking. Song for song maybe my favourite one."

In addition Neville and Foster, guests on the album include ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, actor and musician Billy Bob Thornton, and Celisse Henderson, who's played guitar with the likes of Graham Nash, Melissa Etheridge and Phish man Trey Anastasio's Ghosts Of The Forest. The album was recorded with co-producer John Paterno during the sessions that produced Heavy Load Blues, but using different equipment in different rooms, in order to give each project its own character.

Gov't Mule embark on a tour in support of the album at the New Orleans Orpheum Theater in Louisiana on May 5, before the band are joined by Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening for a Dark Side Of The Mule tour in July. Full dates below.

Gov't Mule: Peace… Like A River Tracklist

Same As It Ever Was

Shake Our Way Out (ft. Billy Gibbons)

Made My Peace

Peace I Need

Your Only Friend

Dreaming Out Loud (ft. Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster)

Head Full Of Thunder

The River Only Flows One way (ft. Billy Bob Thornton)

After The Storm

Just Across The River (ft. Celisse Henderson)

Long Time Coming

Gone Too Long

Deluxe edition (CD Only) – Time Of The Signs EP tracklist:

Stumblebum

Under The Tent

Time Stands Still

Blue, Blue Wind

The River Only Flows One Way

(Image credit: Fantasy Records)

Gov't Mule US tour 2023

May 05: New Orleans Orpheum Theater, LA

May 06: Memphis Beale Street Music Festival, TN

May 07: Evansville Victory Theatre, IN

May 09: Cleveland TempleLive Cleveland, OH

May 11: Ashland Paramount Arts Center, KY

May 12: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

May 14: Birmingham Avondale Brewing Company, AL

May 16: Macon Macon City Auditorium, GA

May 18: Augusta Miller Theater, GA

May 19: Asheville Salvage Station: Outdoor Stage, NC

May 20: Asheville Salvage Station: Outdoor Stage, NC

June 16: Camdenton Ozarks Amphitheater, MO

June 20: Peoria Civic Center Theater, IL

June 22: Cedar Rapids Alliant Energy Power House, IA

Jul 22: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ*

Jul 23: Patchogue Great South Bay Music Festival, NY*

July 29: Bethel Beth Woods Center for the Arts, NY

July 30: Darien Center Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Aug 02: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre , MI*

Aug 03: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN*

Aug 04: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL*

Aug 07: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO*

Aug 09: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX*

Aug 11: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC*

Aug 12: Atlanta Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, GA*

Aug 13: Cincinnati PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 15: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, CT*

Aug 17: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH*

Aug 18: Boston Leader Bank Pavilion, MA*

Aug 19: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ*

Aug 20: Vienna Wolf Trap, VA

Oct 15: Columbus RushSouth Fest , GA

Dec 29: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Dec 30: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Dec 31: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

* = Dark Side Of The Mule date

