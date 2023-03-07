Gov't Mule announce Pink Floyd tribute tour with Jason Bonham

Gov't Mule are to join the throng of those celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon. The band have announced a 13-date Dark Side Of The Mule tour – where they'll play a set of Floyd classics – with support from Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening.

The run of 13 shows will commence at the Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ on July 22, and climax at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ, on August 19. Tickets go on sale March 10 (opens in new tab). Full dates below.

The Dark Side Of The Mule concept dates back to 2008, when the band played a set of Pink Floyd covers at the Orpheum Theater in Boston, MA. The show was subsequently released as a live album in 2014, and was reissued in May of last year.

“This all started so organically with what we thought would be a one-time Halloween performance,” says Gov't Mule frontman Warren Haynes. “Since then, Dark Side Of The Mule has grown into something else. It’s a blast to perform this material but our intent is to do it for one final tour in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Dark Side. Don’t miss it!”

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening launched in 2010, and have since toured the globe performing the Led Zep catalogue, touring with the likes of Heart and Kid Rock. “It’s the greatest to represent my family and play these songs live,” Bonham says.

Gov't Mule's Dark Side Of The Mule dates are in addition to a previously-announced 11-date tour in May, and three New Year shows postponed from 2022.

May 05: New Orleans Orpheum Theater, LA

May 06: Memphis Beale Street Music Festival, TN

May 07: Evansville Victory Theatre, IN

May 09: Cleveland TempleLive Cleveland, OH

May 11: Ashland Paramount Arts Center, KY

May 12: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

May 14: Birmingham Avondale Brewing Company, AL

May 16: Macon Macon City Auditorium, GA

May 18: Augusta Miller Theater, GA

May 19: Asheville Salvage Station: Outdoor Stage, NC

May 20: Asheville Salvage Station: Outdoor Stage, NC

Jul 22: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ*

Jul 23: Patchogue Great South Bay Music Festival, NY*

Aug 02: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre , MI*

Aug 03: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN*

Aug 04: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL*

Aug 07: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO*

Aug 09: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX*

Aug 11: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC*

Aug 12: Atlanta Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, GA*

Aug 15: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, CT*

Aug 17: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH*

Aug 18: Boston Leader Bank Pavilion, MA*

Aug 19: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ*

Dec 29: Philadelphia The Met, PA

Dec 30: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Dec 31: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

* = Dark Side Of The Mule date