Governor of Nevada wants AC/DC for Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

By Stef Lach
( Classic Rock )
published

Could AC/DC bring some much-needed rock to the Super Bowl in 2024? They have a political heavyweight in their corner.

A picture of Angus Young performing with AC/DC
The Governor of Nevada says he wants AC/DC to perform at next year's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show.

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, will host the 58th Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

And one of Nevada's political heavyweights wants Angus Young and co to rock the world during the traditional halftime extravaganza.

Asked by the Las Vegas Review-Journal who he wants to play the show, Governor Joe Lombardo said: "AC/DC. I was going to yell it out. But yeah, I’m serious."

Hard rock and metal has historically been given comparatively little room to shine on the huge stage of the National Football League's (NFL) showcase game. Millions of people around the world tune in for the halftime show every year.

Traditionally, top pop stars have had the honour. Earlier this year, Rihanna headlined the show and rock fans got very excited by the fact Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt had some time in the limelight.

Bettencourt has been a member of Rihanna's live band for more than a decade.

Another hard rock and metal link to the 2023 Super Bowl came when Ozzy Osbourne starred in a TV commercial during the broadcast.

An announcement on who will headline in 2024 is expected in the coming weeks.

The NFL's executive vice president of club business, Peter O’Reilly, said: "We work year-round, and are always thinking about talent across the Super Bowl, because obviously, having a fun show is a big component.

"But you’ve got other components of the week, pregame artists, the national anthem, America The Beautiful, Lift Every Voice and Sing.

"We’re looking holistically at the music landscape."

