Watch Ozzy Osbourne startle co-workers in new office job

Ozzy Osbourne is dressed to impress in a shirt and tie as part of a big-money Super Bowl ad campaign.

It's difficult to imagine Ozzy doing any job other than being the Prince of Darkness. But in an advert for workplace software company Workday, he stars as the "new guy" who attracts the attention of his co-workers.

Rocking a shirt and tie, Ozzy menacingly asks his new co-workers: "Which one of you wants a piercing?"

The clip can be viewed below.

Super Bowl LVII takes place on Sunday, February 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It is the biggest game in professional (American) football, where the NFL champions will be crowned.

Television advertising space during the Super Bowl is big business, with 30 second slots this year costing upwards of $6million.

Workday's campaign is themed around rock stars in the workplace, and is also set to feature Joan Jett.

This week it was revealed that the British Government hasn't ruled out the possibility of Ozzy being granted a knighthood. A fan has been lobbying for a decade and recently received a reply from the Government saying Ozzy was "under consideration" for the honour.

Ozzy has been nominated in four categories for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

His song Patient Number 9 (featuring Jeff Beck) has been shortlisted for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song, while his latest album, also called Patient Number 9, is in the running for Best Rock Album. His fourth nomination comes in the Best Metal Performance category for the track Degradation Rules (featuring Tony Iommi).

The Grammys ceremony will be broadcast live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 5, 2023, via the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand through Paramount+.