Golden Void confirm 2nd album

Golden Void, led by Earthless’ Isaiah Mitchell, will release second album Berkana next month.

The follow-up to their 2012 self-titled debut arrives on September 18 via Thrill Jockey Records.

It was recorded with producer Tim Green and also features Camilla Saufley-Mitchell, Justin Pinkerton and Aaron Morgan.

Mitchell tells Prog: “We put Berkana together pretty quickly because our label put a deadline on when the album needed to be completed. Life was very busy so a deadline was helpful.

“We had more time in the studio so we were able to take our time and really find the best texture or harmony for the part at hand. Tim Green is a great person to have on your side when you’re searching for the right ingredients for a song.”

Berkana can be pre-ordered now via Thrill Jockey, Bandcamp and iTunes.

Tracklist

01. Burbank’s Dream 02. Silent Season 03. Dervishing 04. Astral Plane 05. I’ve Been Down 06. The Beacon 07. Storm and Feather