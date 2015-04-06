Gojira tease studio return

Gojira have released a picture that appears to suggest they’re recording their sixth album at last.

Frontman Joe Duplantier last year admitted the band were desperate to get back into studio action, telling TeamRock: “We’re working on new songs between tours and sometimes on tour.”

Now the French outfit have published a photo of drums and microphones, with the comment: “It’s time to rock!”

Their last release was 2012’s L’Enfant Sauvage. Gojira play this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals on August 28 and 29 as part of a European tour.