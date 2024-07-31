Gofundme launched for family of late Spiritbox bassist Bill Crook

A Gofundme has been launched for the family of late Spiritbox bassist Bill Crook.

The passing of Crook, who played with the progressive metalcore stars from 2018 to 2022, was announced last week by friend and A Textbook Tragedy bandmate Kai Turmann.

Now, Turmann has launched a fundraiser for the musician’s mother Linda, hoping to cover the cost of a memorial service and other expenses.

Turmann writes on the campaign’s webpage: “Last week, we lost a beloved friend and family member, Bill Crook.

“My name is Kai Turmann, and Bill and I have been best friends since we were 10 years old. So many people are grieving Bill’s passing, but none more than his wonderful mother, Linda.

“Bill was Linda’s only child, and she loved him so, so much.”

Turmann continues: “While she navigates this unimaginable loss, I’m reaching out to Bill’s large network of friends and loved ones to ask for any donations that can help Linda cover the costs of the memorial, and any other expenses she is incurring during this incredibly difficult time.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We know that many of you wish to celebrate Bill’s life with those who loved him, and we will share details about a Memorial Service once finalized, with an option to attend virtually for those unable to be present.

“Every dollar donated will go directly to Linda. This fundraiser has been created with her blessing, as well as her expressed gratitude and love to all of us who loved Bill.”

“‘Death is a natural part of life. Rejoice for those around you who transform into the force.’”

“We’ll miss our friend.”

The fundraiser has already exceeded its $20,000 target, having received upwards of $38,000 at time of publication.

UK metalcore band Architects have seemingly contributed $5,000 to the campaign.

Donate to the Crook Gofundme here.