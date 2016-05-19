Godsmack men pen deal for Apocalypse Blues Revue debut

Godsmack men Shannon Larkin and Tony Rombola’s side project Apocalypse Blues Revue have signed a deal for their debut album.

Drummer Larkin and guitarist Rombola formed their blues band in 2014, under the name the Blue Cross Band. But they’ve since had a change of name and will release their debut album later this year via Provogue/Mascot Label Group.

They’re joined on the group by vocalist Ray ‘Rafer John’ Cerbone and bass player Brian Carpenter.

Larkin says: “As far as blues goes, Apocalypse Blues Revue is a little heavier, a little darker, and has some punk rock attitude in the lyrics.

“We wanted to make something deep that will provoke thought. It had to be evil though. We’re not trying to make it happy. It’s called blues for a reason. It was also an opportunity to show the world what a phenomenal guitar player Tony is.”

Larkin decided to launch a blues project with Rombola after seeing the guitarist’s blues chops during an impromptu jam session while recording Godsmack’s 2010 album The Oracle.

He says: “I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t even know he was into blues or could play the way he does. My reaction was immediate. We had to officially start a blues band.”

Provogue is home to a host of blues acts including Joe Bonamassa, Walter Trout, Warren Haynes, Leslie West, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Beth Hart and SIMO.

Larkin adds: “We looked at Mascot’s roster and track record, and made the decision on the spot. We didn’t feel we needed to shop the band to any other labels, it just felt too perfect.”

