Godsmack plan 2016 studio return

Godsmack aim to begin recording their seventh album early next year.

Frontman Sully Erna says the band will enjoy a break after their autumn North American tour, before writing the follow-up to 2014’s 1000hp.

He tells 97.7 WQLZ (via Blabbermouth): “We’re definitely going to take some time off – probably the rest of November, December, part of January.Then we’ll get back in February and we’ll do it in Florida. We’ll start there, get a batch of songs and then go up to Boston.

“So everything is planned. We don’t have any kind of release date because we’re definitely not in a position that we have to rush. So we’ll just take our time, make sure that we get something fresh. You try and make your next record your best record ever.

“Our goals are lofty – but they haven’t changed.”

Erna says it’s too early to say what the new material might sound like, but admits there won’t be much of a change from their last effort. He continues: “I would say the vein of the songs 1000hp and Something Different. Those two were our favourites on the record, and we’d like to continue on that path – more high-energy rock‘n’roll rather than the metal chunk.

“But we don’t want to be one of those bands that just keeps making the same record over and over again. We try different things.”