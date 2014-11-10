Goblin crowdfund 19th album

Goblin have launched a crowdfunding campaign for their 19th album Four Of A Kind.

They’ve secured 40% of the money needed for the follow-up to 2007’s Gamma movie soundtrack, with 51 days remaining.

The Italian veterans say: “Goblin has been on the rise again these past few years and to celebrate, we’re making this next album very special by getting the fans as involved as possible.”

Pledge points include signed poster at £43, signed artwork proofs at £64, your name in the liner notes at £69, signed drumhead at £169 and Rome studio visit at £315.

Recording is set to take place before the end of January. Find out more.