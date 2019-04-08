Go behind the scenes with Voyager as they turn up the heat on Brightstar shoot

Voyager have released a behind-the-scenes video showing how the shoot for Brightstar came together.

The band launched the official promo for the track last month exclusively with Prog, with the new clip showing the group in action on what turned out to be a blistering hot day in Perth, Australia.

Drummer Ashley Doodkorte says: “When it's 40°C with nary a cloud or some shade in sight, you've been rolling around in red dirt, and you've played the same song 100 times over to get that perfect take, there's bound to be a bit of silliness behind the scenes!

“It's a lot of fun to give you a bit of an insight into our admittedly chaotic creative process, and to relive what a unique experience shooting our video for Brightstar was.”

As for the meaning behind the track, vocalist Daniel Estrin said: “Brightstar is about the power of rationality, of the importance of science as an art, of facts, of the demise of empirical evidence in favour of blind belief in idols who spit forth a torrent of nonsense, and generally about not believing in something or someone because it's shiny and bright and promises a warm blanket of comfort."

The song is the first taste of material from Voyager’s as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2017’s Ghost Mile, which is expected to launch later this year.

