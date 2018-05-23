Go behind the scenes with Guns N’ Roses on their Not In This Lifetime tour

Guns N’ Roses have released another short video showing what life is like backstage on their Not In This Lifetime tour.

The black and white clip shows the band traveling, them arriving at San Francisco’s AT&T Park, rehearsing backstage and relaxing before shows.

It follows an earlier behind the scenes clip which was released last week. Watch both videos below.

Earlier this week, the band released their previously unseen video for It’s So Easy, which was filmed at the Cathouse, Los Angeles, in 1989. The video makes up part of the upcoming Appetite For Destruction deluxe box set which will arrive on June 29 via UMC/Polydor.

Guns N’ Roses will return to Europe this summer for a run of shows including a headline set at the UK’s Download festival.

Guns N’ Roses 2018 European tour dates

Jun 03: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 06: Odense Dyrskueplausen, Denmark

Jun 09: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 12: Gelsenkirchen Veltins-Arena, Germany

Jun 18: Paris Download Festival, France

Jun 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelane, Germany

Jun 26: Bordeaux Matmut Stadium, France

Jun 29: Madrid Download Festival, Spain

Jul 05: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jul 07: Leipzig Festwiese, Germany

Jul 09: Chorzoq Stadion Slaski, Poland

Jul 13: Moscow Spartak Otkritie, Russia

Jul 16: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 19: Oslo Valle Hovin, Norway

Jul 21: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden