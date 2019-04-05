Go behind the scenes with Aerosmith as they prepare for Deuces Are Wild shows

Aerosmith have released a behind the scenes video showing them preparing for their upcoming Deuces Are Wild shows.

The band will kick of their Las Vegas residency at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort tomorrow evening (April 6) – the first of 34 Sin City performances.

The video shows the band arriving at the venue, frontman Steven Tyler blowing out the candles on his birthday cake last week and live rehearsal footage.

The stage show is being produced by Grammy Award winner Giles Martin, who created the soundscape for the Beatles’ LOVE by Cirque du Soleil in Vegas.

The residency will contain “some of the most immersive, state-of-the art audio and video technology experiences in Las Vegas” with the shows featuring “never-seen-before visuals and audio from Aerosmith recording sessions.”

Tickets are available from the official Aerosmith website.

Aerosmith Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency

April 6

April 8

April 11

April 13

April 16

April 18

April 21

April 23

April 26

June 19

June 22

June 24

June 27

June 29

July 2

July 4

July 7

July 9

September 23

September 26

September 28

October 1

October 3

October 6

October 8

November 14

November 16

November 19

November 21

November 24

November 26

November 29

December 1

December 4