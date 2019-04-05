Go behind the scenes with Aerosmith as they prepare for Deuces Are Wild shows

Aerosmith have released a behind the scenes video showing them preparing for their upcoming Deuces Are Wild shows.
The band will kick of their Las Vegas residency at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort tomorrow evening (April 6) – the first of 34 Sin City performances.
The video shows the band arriving at the venue, frontman Steven Tyler blowing out the candles on his birthday cake last week and live rehearsal footage.
The stage show is being produced by Grammy Award winner Giles Martin, who created the soundscape for the Beatles’ LOVE by Cirque du Soleil in Vegas.
The residency will contain “some of the most immersive, state-of-the art audio and video technology experiences in Las Vegas” with the shows featuring “never-seen-before visuals and audio from Aerosmith recording sessions.”
Tickets are available from the official Aerosmith website.
Aerosmith Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas Residency
April 6
April 8
April 11
April 13
April 16
April 18
April 21
April 23
April 26
June 19
June 22
June 24
June 27
June 29
July 2
July 4
July 7
July 9
September 23
September 26
September 28
October 1
October 3
October 6
October 8
November 14
November 16
November 19
November 21
November 24
November 26
November 29
December 1
December 4