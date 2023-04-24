Glastonbury Festival is giving tickets away in chocolate bars, Willy Wonka-style

If you missed out on buying a ticket but are still hoping to find a way into Glastonbury Festival this year, fear not, as you may have a chance via the festival's new partnership with Tony’s Chocolonely.

With a knowing nod to Roald Dahl's classic children's book Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, the chocolate company are hiding pairs of tickets to the event inside limited-edition bars, which are available to buy from Oxfam stores and online.

As well as making popular chocolate products, Tony’s Chocolonely, work to end modern slavery and child labour in the chocolate industry. All profits from the sales will therefore benefit the poverty-fighting charity Oxfam.

Tony’s Chocolonely's marketing head Nicola Matthews, says of the deal: “Tony’s Chocolonely and Oxfam are united in the mission to eradicate the injustice of poverty – the root cause of child labour and modern slavery in the cocoa industry. And Glastonbury Festival is widely regarded as the most sustainable festival in the world due to its passion for protecting the environment on Worthy Farm and beyond.

“The festival also gives millions of pounds to its supported charities each year. It is incredibly exciting that Oxfam and Glastonbury are willing to support this partnership and amplify our mission with their shoppers and audiences.”

Oxfam’s trading director Lorna Fallon adds: “And as a long-standing partner and huge fan of Glastonbury this is a lovely opportunity to bring our shoppers a chance to go to the Festival this year. These super special chocolate bars could be anywhere across our shop network and the Oxfam Online Shop. The race is now on if you’re searching for a Choco Coupon!”.

Glastonbury Festival 2023 will take place June 21 – 25, with Elton John, Guns N' Roses, and Arctic Monkeys due to headline the Pyramid stage. The festival is sold out.