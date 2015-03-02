Trending

Glass Hammer share dark times with album no.17

By Prog  

Steve Babb explains The Breaking Of The World as new teaser is launched

Glass Hammer have launched another teaser for 17th album The Breaking Of The World – and co-founder Steve Babb has explained the “optimistic darkness” that inspired the work.

The follow-up to Ode To Echo is available for pre-order now and shipping begins on March 31.

The title is taken from a JRR Tolkien quote – but the band have said the album is “no work of fantasy.”

Babb tells Prog: “Lyrically it’s dark at time, but the humour is ever-present in songs like Third Floor. Our approach to lyrics has often been compared to the writings of GK Chesterton. It’s his optimistic pessimism to which these critics are referring, I think. So yes, it is dark – but optimistically dark!”

He adds: “Musically, this is a much more aggressive album than previous efforts. Very proggy in a traditional way, but we are expanding the sound in many directions. In that regard it is perhaps a continuation of something we began on Ode To Echo.