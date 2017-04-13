Girlschool, Diamond Head set for UK's Haven And Hell festival

This year’s Haven And Hell festival will feature artists including Girlschool and Diamond Head, it’s been confirmed.

The one-day UK event will take place at Whitehaven’s Recreation Ground on August 5 and sees the NWOBHM pair joined by Hammerhead, Syteria, the John Verity Band, Massive Wagons, Oliver/Dawson Saxon, Motorhead tribute Stone Deaf Forever, Stiff Little Fingers tribute Rigid Digits and Sex Pissed Dolls.

Joint organiser Andrew Sloan tells the Whitehaven News: “There appeared to be fewer local music festivals happening and we decided that we wanted to put something on.

“We were lucky that we’re now friends with Girlschool’s lead guitarist Jackie Chambers. She launched our charity New Year’s dip and played a gig on New Year’s Eve here. She came on board quickly, along with her side project Syteria.”

As for the other bands on the bill, Sloan adds: “I quickly looked at my own taste and went back to my Ritz and Slypt Disc days. That led to Diamond Head, who Metallica cite as a huge influence, and the rest quickly followed.”

Tickets for Haven And Hell are priced at £25/£35, along with £100 VIP passes. Visit the Haven & Hell Facebook page for further information.

