Girlschool added to Hard Rock Hell lineup

By Classic Rock  

NWOBHM legends Girlschool have been added to the lineup for the eighth edition of the Hard Rock Hell festival

Girlschool have been added to the bill for Hard Rock Hell 8, which takes place Noovember 13-16 at Camp HRH, Pwllheli, Gwynedd, North Wales.

It’s the second time the band have played the festival, where they’ll join a line-up already featuring Blue Oyster Cult, Queensryche, Krokus, Michael Shenker (Temple of Rock), Y & T, Big Elf, Lizzy Borden, Truckfighters, Vardis, Diamond Head and many more.

“It was a long time ago when I first met the girls while touring with Motorhead”, says HRH founder Jonni Davis, “and don’t think I’ve ever heard a female band play at that level of sound. To be honest, I’ve not heard it at that level since. I can’t wait.”

For more information about Hard Rock Hell, visit the festival website.

