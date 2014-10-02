Girlschool added to Hard Rock Hell lineup

Girlschool have been added to the bill for Hard Rock Hell 8, which takes place Noovember 13-16 at Camp HRH, Pwllheli, Gwynedd, North Wales.

It’s the second time the band have played the festival, where they’ll join a line-up already featuring Blue Oyster Cult, Queensryche, Krokus, Michael Shenker (Temple of Rock), Y & T, Big Elf, Lizzy Borden, Truckfighters, Vardis, Diamond Head and many more.

“It was a long time ago when I first met the girls while touring with Motorhead”, says HRH founder Jonni Davis, “and don’t think I’ve ever heard a female band play at that level of sound. To be honest, I’ve not heard it at that level since. I can’t wait.”

For more information about Hard Rock Hell, visit the festival website.