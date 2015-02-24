Ginger Wildheart and Richie Ramone to rock Camden

Ginger Wildheart, Richie Ramone and the Anti Nowhere League have been added to the bill at this year’s Camden Rocks festival, which takes place on Saturday May 30. And we’ve got tickets to give away.

Also joining the lineup are Menswe@r, Jetblack, Dolomite Minor and Brawlers.

“Last year’s Camden Rocks was the best fun I can imagine ever having without the use of straps and rabbits,” says Ginger. “I can’t wait to play again this year. I’ve had a word with the police and they’ve said it’s fine as long Chris McCormack accepts responsibility for me. See you at the bar, motherfuckers. I’ll be the naked one covered in mud.”

Richie Ramone adds: “Camden with its killer vibe, is always my favourite spot when I am in London. This year is extra special because the band is playing the Camden Rocks Festival, and I couldn’t be happier. It has always been on my wish list, and I can’t wait to hang out and see a bunch of cool bands, party, and hook up with old friends. Fuck yeah!”

The festival tales place at locations across Camden, and has already confirmed several dozen acts including Funeral For A Friend, … And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead, Heaven’s Basement, The Dictators NYC, Black Spiders, Dinosaur Pile-Up and Little Matador.

For full lineup details and to purchase tickets, visit SeeTickets. To win tickets to Camden Rocks, enter our competition.