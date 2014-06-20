Ghostfest stage times announced

Organisers of Ghostfest have announced the stage times for this year's festival – with no clashes across the two stages.

The festival takes place at Leeds University over two days from Saturday, June 28.

Suicide Silence headline the main stage on Saturday, starting their set at 10pm. Second stage headliners Nasty finish their set at 10pm.

On Sunday, Memphis May Fire also start at 10pm, by which time second stage headliners Broken Teeth will have wrapped up their performance.

For details and tickets, visit the festival’s Facebook page.