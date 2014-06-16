Ghostfest lineup complete

Suicide Silence will be joined by Memphis May Fire as headliners for this year's Ghostfest at Leeds University on the weekend of June 28-29.

They complete a bill that also features Bleed From Within, Betraying The Martyrs, Stick To Your Guns, Heart Of A Coward, Nasty, Broken Teeth and many more.

Doors open for the indoor event at 1pm on both days, and tickets are on sale now. Suicide Silence just confirmed a one-off London show ahead of their Ghostfest appearance.

Saturday Main Stage

Suicide Silence

Bleed From Within

Betraying The Martyrs

Hundredth

Breakdown Of Sanity

Anotations Of An Ortopsy

Desolated

Astroid Boys

Black Tongue

Acrania

Saturday Second Stage

Nasty

Palm Reader

Ingested

Azriel

Continents

No Second Chance

Cold Hard Truth

Fathoms

Sentenced

Road To Ghostfest Winner

Sunday Main Stage

Memphis May Fire

Stick To Your Guns

Heart Of A Coward

Being As An Ocean

Malevolence

TRD

Martyr Defiled

Nexilva

Novelists

Early Seasons

Sunday Second Stage

Broken Teeth

Dead Harts

The Catharsis

Pay No Respect

Trial And Error

Black Dogs

Shields

Grader

Lock And Key

Counting Days