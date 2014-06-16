Ghostfest lineup complete

Suicide Silence will be joined by Memphis May Fire as headliners for this year's Ghostfest at Leeds University on the weekend of June 28-29.
They complete a bill that also features Bleed From Within, Betraying The Martyrs, Stick To Your Guns, Heart Of A Coward, Nasty, Broken Teeth and many more.
Doors open for the indoor event at 1pm on both days, and tickets are on sale now. Suicide Silence just confirmed a one-off London show ahead of their Ghostfest appearance.
Saturday Main Stage
Suicide Silence
Bleed From Within
Betraying The Martyrs
Hundredth
Breakdown Of Sanity
Anotations Of An Ortopsy
Desolated
Astroid Boys
Black Tongue
Acrania
Saturday Second Stage
Nasty
Palm Reader
Ingested
Azriel
Continents
No Second Chance
Cold Hard Truth
Fathoms
Sentenced
Road To Ghostfest Winner
Sunday Main Stage
Memphis May Fire
Stick To Your Guns
Heart Of A Coward
Being As An Ocean
Malevolence
TRD
Martyr Defiled
Nexilva
Novelists
Early Seasons
Sunday Second Stage
Broken Teeth
Dead Harts
The Catharsis
Pay No Respect
Trial And Error
Black Dogs
Shields
Grader
Lock And Key
Counting Days