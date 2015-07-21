Ghostbusters film needs metalheads

Producers of the upcoming Ghostbusters reboot are looking for “metalheads” to take part in a scene.

The film – directed by Paul Feig and starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones – is filming a metal concert scene in Boston, MA, from July 28 to 30.

Casting director Billy Dowd tells the Boston Globe he’s looking for people 35 and under, as well as older people who look like metalheads, to play the audience at a heavy metal show.

Dowd warns that the job doesn’t pay much, but says parking and lunch are included. To apply, send a clear and recent photo with your name, age, and number to heavymetalcasting2015@gmail.com