Ghost Town stream Mean Kids

Ghost Town have released a lyric video for their track Mean Kids.

It features on the US outfit’s third album entitled Evolution, out on November 6 via Fueled By Ramen and available to pre-order.

Last month, frontman Kevin Ghost reported that the record would see the band broaden their horizons and focus on a different message from 2014’s The After Party.

He said: “In the past we’ve written a lot of songs about very specific relationships or very specific situations that people go through. This is a broader spectrum – the message has to do with people opening their eyes and not being so tunnel-visioned.”

Ghost Town are currently on tour across the UK. They’ll head back to North America for a run of shows next month with Dangerkids.

Oct 21: Birmingham O2 Academy 3, UK

Oct 22: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

Oct 23: Leeds The Key Club, UK

Nov 01: San Francisco Slim’s, CA

Nov 03: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Nov 04: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Nov 05: Vancouver Tom Lee Hall, BC

Nov 07: Salt lake City In The Venue, UT

Nov 08: Denver Marquis Theater, CO

Nov 10: Tulsa Vanguard, OK

Nov 11: St Louis Firebird, MO

Nov 12: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Nov 13: Dekalb House Cafe, IL

Nov 14: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

Nov 16: Detroit The Shelter, MI

Nov 17: Toronto The Mod Club, ON

Nov 18: Montreal La Sala Rossa, QC

Nov 19: Philadelphia Voltage Lounge, PA

Nov 20: Worcester Palladium, MA

Nov 21: New York The Studio At Webster Hall, NY

Nov 22: Baltimore Ottobar, MD

Nov 24: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA

Nov 25: Cleveland Grog Shop, OH

Nov 27: Nashville Rocketown, TN

Nov 28: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Nov 29: Charlotte Neighborhood Theatre, NC

Dec 01: Orlando BackBooth, FL

Dec 02: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL

Dec 04: San Antonio Kapones, TX

Dec 05: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

Dec 06: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Dec 08: Phoenix Pub Rock, AZ

Dec 09: San Diego SOMA, CA

Dec 10: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA

Dec 11: Los Angeles Mystery Box, CA

Evolution tracklist