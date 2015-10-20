Ghost Town stream Mean Kids

Ghost Town have released a lyric video for their track Mean Kids.
It features on the US outfit’s third album entitled Evolution, out on November 6 via Fueled By Ramen and available to pre-order.
Last month, frontman Kevin Ghost reported that the record would see the band broaden their horizons and focus on a different message from 2014’s The After Party.
He said: “In the past we’ve written a lot of songs about very specific relationships or very specific situations that people go through. This is a broader spectrum – the message has to do with people opening their eyes and not being so tunnel-visioned.”
Ghost Town are currently on tour across the UK. They’ll head back to North America for a run of shows next month with Dangerkids.
Ghost Town tour dates
Oct 21: Birmingham O2 Academy 3, UK
Oct 22: Glasgow Cathouse, UK
Oct 23: Leeds The Key Club, UK
Nov 01: San Francisco Slim’s, CA
Nov 03: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR
Nov 04: Seattle El Corazon, WA
Nov 05: Vancouver Tom Lee Hall, BC
Nov 07: Salt lake City In The Venue, UT
Nov 08: Denver Marquis Theater, CO
Nov 10: Tulsa Vanguard, OK
Nov 11: St Louis Firebird, MO
Nov 12: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN
Nov 13: Dekalb House Cafe, IL
Nov 14: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL
Nov 16: Detroit The Shelter, MI
Nov 17: Toronto The Mod Club, ON
Nov 18: Montreal La Sala Rossa, QC
Nov 19: Philadelphia Voltage Lounge, PA
Nov 20: Worcester Palladium, MA
Nov 21: New York The Studio At Webster Hall, NY
Nov 22: Baltimore Ottobar, MD
Nov 24: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA
Nov 25: Cleveland Grog Shop, OH
Nov 27: Nashville Rocketown, TN
Nov 28: Atlanta Masquerade, GA
Nov 29: Charlotte Neighborhood Theatre, NC
Dec 01: Orlando BackBooth, FL
Dec 02: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL
Dec 04: San Antonio Kapones, TX
Dec 05: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX
Dec 06: Houston Warehouse Live, TX
Dec 08: Phoenix Pub Rock, AZ
Dec 09: San Diego SOMA, CA
Dec 10: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA
Dec 11: Los Angeles Mystery Box, CA
Evolution tracklist
- Spark
- Evolution
- Mean Kids
- Out Alive
- Human
- Loner
- Internet Pirates
- Interlude
- Candles
- Down
- Let Go