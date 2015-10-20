Trending

Ghost Town stream Mean Kids

  

Hear track lifted from 3rd album Evolution, out November 6

Ghost Town have released a lyric video for their track Mean Kids.

It features on the US outfit’s third album entitled Evolution, out on November 6 via Fueled By Ramen and available to pre-order.

Last month, frontman Kevin Ghost reported that the record would see the band broaden their horizons and focus on a different message from 2014’s The After Party.

He said: “In the past we’ve written a lot of songs about very specific relationships or very specific situations that people go through. This is a broader spectrum – the message has to do with people opening their eyes and not being so tunnel-visioned.”

Ghost Town are currently on tour across the UK. They’ll head back to North America for a run of shows next month with Dangerkids.

Ghost Town tour dates

Oct 21: Birmingham O2 Academy 3, UK
Oct 22: Glasgow Cathouse, UK
Oct 23: Leeds The Key Club, UK
Nov 01: San Francisco Slim’s, CA
Nov 03: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR
Nov 04: Seattle El Corazon, WA
Nov 05: Vancouver Tom Lee Hall, BC
Nov 07: Salt lake City In The Venue, UT
Nov 08: Denver Marquis Theater, CO
Nov 10: Tulsa Vanguard, OK
Nov 11: St Louis Firebird, MO
Nov 12: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN
Nov 13: Dekalb House Cafe, IL
Nov 14: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL
Nov 16: Detroit The Shelter, MI
Nov 17: Toronto The Mod Club, ON
Nov 18: Montreal La Sala Rossa, QC
Nov 19: Philadelphia Voltage Lounge, PA
Nov 20: Worcester Palladium, MA
Nov 21: New York The Studio At Webster Hall, NY
Nov 22: Baltimore Ottobar, MD
Nov 24: Pittsburgh Altar Bar, PA
Nov 25: Cleveland Grog Shop, OH
Nov 27: Nashville Rocketown, TN
Nov 28: Atlanta Masquerade, GA
Nov 29: Charlotte Neighborhood Theatre, NC
Dec 01: Orlando BackBooth, FL
Dec 02: Fort Lauderdale Culture Room, FL
Dec 04: San Antonio Kapones, TX
Dec 05: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX
Dec 06: Houston Warehouse Live, TX
Dec 08: Phoenix Pub Rock, AZ
Dec 09: San Diego SOMA, CA
Dec 10: Anaheim Chain Reaction, CA
Dec 11: Los Angeles Mystery Box, CA

Evolution tracklist

  1. Spark
  2. Evolution
  3. Mean Kids
  4. Out Alive
  5. Human
  6. Loner
  7. Internet Pirates
  8. Interlude
  9. Candles
  10. Down
  11. Let Go