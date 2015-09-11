Ghost Town detail album no.3

Ghost Town will release their third album Evolution on November 6, they’ve confirmed.

The record will be issued via Atlantic with lead single Spark to precede it on October 16. Linkin Park and Weezer producer Josh Abraham worked with the band over six weeks at Pulse Studios in Los Angeles.

Frontman Kevin Ghost says: “In the past we’ve written a lot of songs about very specific relationships or very specific situations that people go through. This is a broader spectrum – the message has to do with people opening their eyes and not being so tunnel-visioned.

“Don’t do the first thing someone tells you to do just because it seems like the easiest thing to do. It’s not about what you wear, or how many people follow you, or how you look. It’s about creating a community of like-minded people and accepting everyone.”

Ghost Town play the London leg of the Vans Warped tour in October, ahead of four headline shows around the country.

Evolution tracklist

Spark Evolution Mean Kids Out Alive Human Loner Internet Pirates Interlude Candles Down Let Go

Oct 18: London Alexandra Palace – Vans Warped Tour UK

Oct 19: Manchester Sound Control

Oct 21: Birmingham O2 Academy 3

Oct 22: Glasgow Cathouse

Oct 23: Leeds Key Club