Ghost just quietly released a greatest hits album with one very, very rare track

Ghost have released a new 13-song compilation album called 13 Commandments.

The new collection, out today (December 1), contains many of the Swedish masked metal band’s most popular hits, including Mary On A Cross, Year Zero, Call Me Little Sunshine, Rats and Square Hammer.

The compilation also features Zenith, a rare bonus track never before available to stream. The song initially came out on an expanded re-release of 2015 album Meliora, Meliora Redux, but did not make it to Spotify or other services.

Phantom Of The Opera – an Iron Maiden cover taken from Ghost’s latest release, the Phantomime EP – also appears on 13 Commandments.

Metal Hammer writer Rich Hobson gave Phantomime a 7/10 review in May.

“Phantomime isn't essential between-albums listening for Ghost fans in the same way 2013’s If You Have Ghost EP, Popestar or Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic were,” Hobson said, “but at this point the band hardly need to prove themselves; this well-oiled behemoth long having passed the point where they can do whatever the hell they want.”

Ghost finished touring to promote their 2022 album, Impera, in September.

In a recent interview with Hammer, Ghost singer and mastermind Tobias Forge (AKA Papa Emeritus) announced his desire to use footage recorded at the final Impera shows in Los Angeles to make a movie based on the band.

“We were essentially shooting a film,” the musician revealed. “And we used two nights of crowds as extras… It’s going to be a film with a concert element. So a lot of what you experienced [at the two LA shows] is going to be part of this project.”

When asked if the Ghost film will be similar to Metallica’s Through The Never, which combined concert footage with blockbuster-like action segments, Forge replied: “In the sense that it’s a concert with something else combined.”