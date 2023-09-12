Ghost's penultimate show of their US tour featured a live debut for one song, and a special, very different version of another

Ghost are currently in the midst of wrapping up their epic Impera US tour, with the first of two, tour-ending dates in Los Angeles taking place last night at the Kia Forum. With no phones, mobile devices or recording equipment permitted at the show, much of what went down remains enshrined in mystery - but it does look like at least one big surprise took place.

According to ever-reliable setlist bible setlist.fm and numerous reactions on social media from excited fans who were at the show, Ghost played quirky Impera cut Twenties live for the very first time (accompanied by, according to setlist.fm, 'eight skeleton dancers', which would be a new touch for Ghost's live show).

On top of that, Ghost also dusted off one of their beloved covers for the first time on this particular tour - If You Have Ghosts, originally released by 13th Floor Elevators frontman and psychedelic rock pioneer Roky Erikson and reimagined by the Swedish spooks for their 2013 EP, If You Have Ghost. It seems like Ghost played a rather special version of the track, too, featuring two cellists and a lovely dash of piano, performed on a separate stage from the rest of the set.

Of course, with no footage or images available from the show itself, we can't be sure exactly what this all looked like or how it played out, but one thing seems for sure: if we are, as has been rumoured, heading into the final stretch of the Impera era, Ghost remain unafraid to inject some new touches into their ever-brilliant live schtick.

See the full setlist for night one of Ghost at the LA Forum below. Ghost follow up their US tour with a handful of dates in South America this month, before heading to Australia for three dates in October.

Ghost Kia Forum Night One 2023 Setlist

1. Kaisarion

2. Rats

3. Faith

4. Spillways

5. Cirice

6. Absolution

7. Ritual

8. Call Me Little Sunshine

9. Con Clavi Con Dio

10. Watcher In The Sky

11. If You Have Ghosts

12. Twenties

13. Year Zero

14. He Is

15. Miasma

16. Mary On A Cross

17. Mummy Dust

18. Respite On The Spitalfields

19. Kiss The Go-Goat

20. Dance Macabre

21. Square Hammer