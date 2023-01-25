Ghost have released a video that features Joe Elliott being electrocuted in an Irish pub

Ghost's latest Message From The Clergy video has been released, and it's set in a Dublin pub. The video finds Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott enjoying a pint of Guinness before taking to the stage to perform Ghost's Spillways.

In the clip, Elliott reluctantly takes to the mic to perform, before appearing to be struck my some kind of electrical force, much to the puzzlement of onlookers.

Spillways was released as a single in July, and is now being re-released with a new vocal from Elliott. The track will be available on streaming platforms from midnight EST, and can be pre-saved now (opens in new tab).

In April last year Metal Hammer asked Elliott what he thought of Ghost's Impera album, and his praise was thoroughly fulsome.

"I listened to it all, and I thought it was absolutely stunning," said Elliott. "It’s like a whole new genre of music – it’s way more Toto than death metal or any of that stuff. It’s like the song Spillways. It starts off like Hold The Line by Toto or Jane by Jefferson Starship – one of those classic 70s songs that begin on the piano before these big, chunky chords come in."

Def Leppard's World Tour with Mötley Crüe kicks off next month with a pair of shows in Florida, before heading to South and Central America. The tour reaches Europe in May. Full dates below,

Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard: The World Tour 2023

Feb 10: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ, USA

Feb 11: Atlantic City Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, NJ, USA

Feb 18: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Feb 21: Monterrey Estadio Banorte, Mexico

Feb 25: Bogota Parque Simon Bolivar, Colombia

Feb 28: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

Mar 03: Santiago Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida, Chile

Mar 07: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Mar 09: Curitiba Estádio Couto Pereira, Brazil

Mar 12: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL, USA

May 22: Sheffield Bramall Lane, UK

May 25: Mönchengladbach SparkassenPark, Germany

May 27: Munich Koenigsplatz, Germany

May 29: Budapest MVM Dome, Hungary

May 31: Krakow Tauron Arena Kraków, Poland

Jun 02: Prague Rocks, Czech Republic

Jun 03: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany

Jun 07: Solvesborg, Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 09: Helsinki RockFest, Finland

Jun 11: Trondheim Rocks, Norway

Jun 14: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 20: Milan Ippodromo SNAI San Siro, Italy

Jun 23: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Alges, Portugal

Jun 24: Rivas-Vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Ríos, Spain

Jun 27: Thun Stockhorn Arena, Switzerland

Jul 01: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 02: Lytham Festival, UK

Jul 04: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland

Jul 06: Glasgow Hampden Park, UK

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).