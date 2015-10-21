Ghost go acoustic for radio session

Two videos of Ghost performing a short acoustic set in an Idaho radio studio have been released.

The clips, recorded for 100.3 The X, feature the Swedish occult rockers performing their track Jigolo Har Megiddo from 2013 album Infestissumam and their version of Roky Erickson’s If You Have Ghosts, which featured on their 2013 EP If You Have Ghost.

Frontman Papa Emeritus III says of the cover: “This is a song about having or not having spirits to accompany you on lonely nights. In times of trouble, Father Roky comes and speaks to you.”

The band’s third album Meliora was released in August. They’ll tour the UK in December.