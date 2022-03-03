Ghost are back and bigger than ever – only in the brand new Metal Hammer

Tobias Forge reveals the secrets of Ghost’s new album Impera – only in the new issue of Metal Hammer

The new Metal Hammer reveals the inside story of Ghost’s new album, Impera

We met up with Papa Emeritus IV on Ghost’s blockbuster US tour to bring you the definitive guide to the next chapter of the band’s story. From Impera’s serial killers and show tunes, to his new-look Ghouls and a brand, spanking new stage show, he spills the tea on their darkest and most ambitious era yet.

Also in the new issue: we investigate the unstoppable rise of Sabaton, celebrate the unbreakable brotherhood of Hammerfall, drop into the studio with Machine Head, revisit Queen Of The Damned’s enduring nu metal soundtrack, and get Cult Of Luna in conversation with the composer of era-defining horror movie Hereditary.

All that, plus Zakk Wylde, Converge, MMWB, Amorphis, Heriot, Abbath, Crowbar, Saxon, Turnstile and much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now.

