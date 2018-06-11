Ghost announce massive North American tour

Ghost have announced an extensive tour of North America.

Following the success of their fourth album Prequelle, which reached #3 in the Billboard 200 and #10 in the UK Album Charts, the secretive occultists have announced an almost two-month trek across the United States and Canada, climaxing at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on December 15.

Ghost were forced to cut short a show in Milwaukee earlier this month after a fan collapsed and died during their set.

Jeffrey Fortune, 52, was taken ill at the Riverside Theater during an intermission in the band’s show. He was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Ghost fanclub Ghost American Ministries launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for his family.

Ghost North American tour 2018

26 Oct: Tulsa, OK, Cox Business Center Ballroom

27 Oct: Kansas City, MO, Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

29 Oct: Louisville, KY, Palace Theatre

30 Oct: Indianapolis, IN, The Murat Theatre

01 Nov: Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom

02 Nov: Peoria, IL, Peoria Civic Center – Theatre

03 Nov: Madison, WI, The Sylvee

04 Nov: Ames, IA, Stephens Auditorium

06 Nov: Omaha, NE, Orpheum Theater

08 Nov: Albuquerque, NM, Kiva Auditorium

09 Nov: El Paso, TX, Abraham Chavez Theatre

10 Nov: Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre

12 Nov: San Diego, CA, Spreckels Theatre

13 Nov: Sacramento, CA, Sacramento Community Center Theater

15 Nov: San Jose, CA, City National Civic Center

16 Nov: Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

17 Nov: Las Vegas, NV, The Joint

19 Nov: Midland, TX, Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

20 Nov: Austin, TX, Bass Concert Hall

21 Nov: New Orleans, LA, Orpheum Theatre

23 Nov: Orlando, FL, Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theater

24 Nov: Miami Beach, FL, The Fillmore At Jackie Gleason Theater

25 Nov: Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall

27 Nov: North Charleston, SC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center

29 Nov: Mobile, AL, Saenger Theatre

30 Nov: Atlanta, GA, Roxy Theatre

01 Dec: Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre

02 Dec: Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium

04 Dec: Richmond, VA, Dominion Energy Center

05 Dec: Wilkes-Barre, PA, F.M. Kirby Center For The Performing Arts

07 Dec: Laval, QC, Place Bell

08 Dec: Toronto, ON, Sony Centre For The Performing Arts

10 Dec: Baltimore, MD, The Hippodrome

11 Dec: Upper Darby, PA, Tower Theater

13 Dec: Albany, NY, Palace Theatre

14 Dec: Boston, MA, Wang Theatre

15 Dec: Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center