Ghost announce massive North American tour

Ghost have announced an extensive tour of North America.
Following the success of their fourth album Prequelle, which reached #3 in the Billboard 200 and #10 in the UK Album Charts, the secretive occultists have announced an almost two-month trek across the United States and Canada, climaxing at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on December 15.
Ghost were forced to cut short a show in Milwaukee earlier this month after a fan collapsed and died during their set.
Jeffrey Fortune, 52, was taken ill at the Riverside Theater during an intermission in the band’s show. He was later pronounced dead at hospital.
Ghost fanclub Ghost American Ministries launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for his family.
Ghost North American tour 2018
26 Oct: Tulsa, OK, Cox Business Center Ballroom
27 Oct: Kansas City, MO, Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland
29 Oct: Louisville, KY, Palace Theatre
30 Oct: Indianapolis, IN, The Murat Theatre
01 Nov: Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom
02 Nov: Peoria, IL, Peoria Civic Center – Theatre
03 Nov: Madison, WI, The Sylvee
04 Nov: Ames, IA, Stephens Auditorium
06 Nov: Omaha, NE, Orpheum Theater
08 Nov: Albuquerque, NM, Kiva Auditorium
09 Nov: El Paso, TX, Abraham Chavez Theatre
10 Nov: Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre
12 Nov: San Diego, CA, Spreckels Theatre
13 Nov: Sacramento, CA, Sacramento Community Center Theater
15 Nov: San Jose, CA, City National Civic Center
16 Nov: Los Angeles, CA, The Forum
17 Nov: Las Vegas, NV, The Joint
19 Nov: Midland, TX, Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
20 Nov: Austin, TX, Bass Concert Hall
21 Nov: New Orleans, LA, Orpheum Theatre
23 Nov: Orlando, FL, Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theater
24 Nov: Miami Beach, FL, The Fillmore At Jackie Gleason Theater
25 Nov: Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall
27 Nov: North Charleston, SC, North Charleston Performing Arts Center
29 Nov: Mobile, AL, Saenger Theatre
30 Nov: Atlanta, GA, Roxy Theatre
01 Dec: Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre
02 Dec: Charlotte, NC, Ovens Auditorium
04 Dec: Richmond, VA, Dominion Energy Center
05 Dec: Wilkes-Barre, PA, F.M. Kirby Center For The Performing Arts
07 Dec: Laval, QC, Place Bell
08 Dec: Toronto, ON, Sony Centre For The Performing Arts
10 Dec: Baltimore, MD, The Hippodrome
11 Dec: Upper Darby, PA, Tower Theater
13 Dec: Albany, NY, Palace Theatre
14 Dec: Boston, MA, Wang Theatre
15 Dec: Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center