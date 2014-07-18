Get your party on at Bloodstock

The UK's premier metal festival is fast approaching and they're still announcing a ton of entertainment for the entire weekend. Just because the bands have to finish each night doesn't mean the drinking can't continue, right?

In the Sophie Lancaster Stage on Thursday, the Warm Up Party will kick off at 10:30pm and roll straight on til 3am with the Bloodstock house DJs slamming out the best metal tracks imaginable.

On Friday night the Sophie Stage will play host to live band karaoke! What better way to prove your mettle (metal) than by belting your lungs out on stage to your Bloodstock brethren? There’s gonna be LOADS of songs to choose from. And once the karaoke finishes at midnight the DJs Of The Apocalypse are gonna turn that tent upside down through til 3am.

Saturday it’s not just about singing… as Catton Hall hosts Bloodstock’s Got Talent! There’s gonna be a full band rig on stage so if you wanna go up there and shred, throw out some basslines or drum your arse off – DO IT! There’ll be loads of prizes on offer to what’re you waiting for?

And Bloodstock will be closing Sunday with a Farewell Party running to 3am so you can cram in as many drinks as possible before returning to normality.

Of course while all this is going on you’ve still got Megadeth, Emperor, Down, Children Of Bodom, Carcass and more playing the festival. Get your tickets here.