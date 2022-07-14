Get lost in music with Victrola and claim a free album with a record player purchase

Victrola have a brilliant offer on right now that’ll be music to the ears of vinyl fans in the US – that’s because the audio firm are offering an album worth up to $30 free with a music system or record player purchase from a select range.

Victrola – who unveiled the world’s first true portable record player in October last year – have a wide range of turntables in a variety of shapes and sizes to suit every budget: From the entry level The Journey through to their slick V1 premium music system.

All you have to do is add an album of your choice along with a record player to your basket and use the code “FREEALBUM” at checkout to get the discount.

Albums available from Victrola’s record store cover rock, pop, hip hop, country, alternative rock, indie rock, R&B and jazz and some of the albums available are from the likes of Metallica, Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac, Aerosmith, Pink Floyd, Architects, Ozzy Osbourne, L7, Ride and Envy Of None.

Victrola say: "Our record players provide the ideal listening experience and deliver exceptional sound quality whether you’re an experienced collector or a first-time vinyl listener. Features like belt-driven turntables, custom-tuned speakers, and premium cartridges allow our customers to hear how much we care about our products.”

To get your discount, visit the official Victrola website (opens in new tab) and check out their record store (opens in new tab) for a huge selection of albums.