Gerard Way to launch solo album

Former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has signed a deal to release his debut solo album – and he says it's nearly ready to go.

It’s his first musical project since he shut down MCR last year, and later admitted he’d wanted to do it years earlier.

Writing on his new website Way says: “I am continuing full-steam into comics, art, and more importantly to some of you, music.

“I’m pleased to let you know that I’m now signed as a solo artist to Warner Bros Records. My album is near completion and you should expect to hear things in the near future – even today, actually, with a brief snippet of what’s to come.

“I’m excited. It’s starting again.”

MCR recently released their final track Fake Your Death as part of posthumous compilation record May Death Never Stop You. Way last year spoke of his decision to split the band, saying: “Paralysis comes from not being in line for what’s true for you – and by the end of The Black Parade I had in fact said everything I wanted to say.”