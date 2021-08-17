Gene Simmons: We are the four most recognized faces on earth

Gene Simmons has said something. So we're reporting it.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Simmons is asked what Kiss shows of the future might look like, and boasts, "We are the four most recognized faces on earth. I know to nonbelievers out there it sounds a bit like self-aggrandizement, but I offer the following: we know that Sweden is a monarchy, which means there’s a king and often a queen.

"But you and I, despite the fact that we’re well-read, have no idea what their names are or what they look like. Which is curious because everybody in Sweden knows what Kiss looks like.

"The idea would be more than just music. Like most stage productions, there’s a story. So the Kiss show would certainly include a book, a story, a script."

Simmons goes on to say that Kiss shows could take place "Simultaneously around the world" and, when asked if he'd compare such events to a Broadway show, responded with, "Well, closer to Blue Man Group, with music."

Elsewhere in the interview, Simmons accepts the blame for The Elder, talks about why David Lee Roth is no longer supporting Kiss on their farewell tour, and reveals the new reality of band meet'n'greets in the age of COVID.

All this excitement comes as Kiss announce a new Las Vegas residency, with the band scheduled to play 12 shows at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood between December and February. The ticket presale begins this Thursday from 10am-10pm PT using the code "KISSZAPPOS". Full Dates below.

Kiss's Ends Of The Road tour hits Europe in June 2022.

Kiss Las Vegas residency

Dec 29: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV

Dec 31: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV

Jan 01: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV

Jan 19: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV

Jan 21: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV

Jan 22: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV

Jan 26: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV

Jan 28: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV

Jan 29: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV

Feb 02: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV

Feb 04: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV

Feb 05: Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, NV