Gene Simmons on Ace Frehley and Peter Criss

Kiss legend Gene Simmons has some harsh words for his former bandmates as the rock ‘n’ roll legends’ Hall Of Fame induction draws near.

The New York icons will be finally entering the Hall next month following years of campaigning from fans, but following rumours that the original lineup of Gene, guitarist Paul Stanley, drummer Peter Criss and guitarist Ace Frehley could reunite to perform a few songs at the ceremony, relationships between the foursome have continued to sour.

It was confirmed last month that the classic lineup would not be performing together, with both Ace and Peter since venting some frustration at not being able to deliver what old school KISS fans would like to see. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, however, Gene explains that he feels their time with the band is well and truly up.

“[They] no longer deserve to wear the paint,” he states. “The makeup is earned. Just being there at the beginning is not enough… And if you blow it for yourself, it’s your fault. You can’t blame your band members. ‘Oh, look what happened to me. Oh, poor me.’ Look at my little violin. I have no sympathy.”

Ace, on the other hand, has argued that Gene and Paul are scared of allowing the fans to see the original lineup back together again, countering: ”The reason they don’t want to perform with me and Peter is because the last time they did, they had to do a reunion tour. We play three songs, the fans go crazy. They don’t want to open up a can of worms.”

Also inducted for 2014′s ceremony, which takes place on April 10 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, are Nirvana, Cat Stevens, Hall And Oates, Linda Ronstadt, Peter Gabriel, Andrew Oldham, Brian Epstein and the E Street Band.