“The songs incorporate supernatural ideas with my own experiences.” Gatecreeper have teamed with death metal and hardcore royalty for new album Dark Superstition – judging by lead single The Black Curtain, we’re in for something truly special

Arizona death metal band Gatecreeper have announced their third full-length album, Dark Superstition, will come out on May 17 via Nuclear Blast Records.

The five-piece – vocalist Chase H. Mason, guitarists Eric Wagner and Israel Garza, drummer Matt Arrebollo and bassist Alex Brown – have released lead single The Black Curtain to accompany the news.

Mason says of the song (which comes with a music video directed by Max Moore), “It’s about being trapped between living and dying. A soul trapped in purgatory begging to be brought back by a supernatural force.”

The vocalist also describes Dark Superstition as being centred around the themes of the supernatural, divination and magic.

“Many of the songs incorporate supernatural ideas with my own experiences,” he comments. “But the title itself is a reference to the Superstition Mountains in our home state of Arizona. It’s a beautiful mountain range surrounded by tragedy and legends of hidden fortune.”

Gatecreeper wrote the songs on Dark Superstition with the help of Fred Estby, drummer and songwriter for famed Swedish death metal outfit Dismember. The album was produced and mixed by Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou in God City Studios in Salem, Massachusetts.

Dark Superstition will be Gatecreeper’s first release through Nuclear Blast and follows the EP An Unexpected Reality, which was surprise-released via Closed Casket Activities in January 2021.

Gatecreeper plan to tour extensively in 2024, starting with shows in Asia and Oceania later this month. The band will then support In Flames across North America in May, before playing Damnation festival in Manchester, UK, in November. The full list of dates is available below and tickets are now on sale.

Mar 22: Tokyo, JP - Earthdom

Mar 23: Seoul, KR - Club Victim

Mar 24: Bangkok, TH - Mr. Fox Live House

Mar 27: Ho Chi Minh,VN - Coco Bango

Mar 29: Hong Kong, CN - Music Zone

Mar 30: Manila, PH - Eastside by Sandu

Mar 31: Singapore - Esplanade Annexe

Apr 02: Auckland, NZ - Whammy Bar

Apr 04: Gold Coast, AU - Vinnie’s Dive Bar

Apr 05: Brisbane, AU - The Brightside

Apr 06: Newcastle - Newcastle Hotel

Apr 07: Sydney, AU - Crowbar

Apr 09: Wollongong, AU - Dicey Riley’s

Apr 10: Canberra, AU - The Basement

Apr 11: Melbourne, AU - Prince Bandroom

Apr 12: Frankston, AU - Singing Bird Studios

Apr 13: Adelaide, AU - Unibar

Apr 14: Perth, AU - Lynott’s Lounge

Supporting In Flames:

May 01: Portland, ME - State Theatre

May 02: Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

May 03: Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

May 04: Wilmington, DE - The Queen

May 05: Norfolk, VA - The Norva

May 07: Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

May 08: Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

May 09: Atlanta, GA - Buckhead

May 10: Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville

May 12: Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

May 14: Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

May 16: Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

May 17: Buffalo, NY - The Town Ballroom

May 19: Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest

May 21: Detroit, MI - St. Andrews

May 22: St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

May 23: Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

May 24: Austin, TX - Emo’s

May 25: Houston, TX - House of Blues

May 26: Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Nov 02: Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival