“The songs incorporate supernatural ideas with my own experiences.” Gatecreeper have teamed with death metal and hardcore royalty for new album Dark Superstition – judging by lead single The Black Curtain, we’re in for something truly special

Arizona death metal band Gatecreeper have announced their third full-length album, Dark Superstition, will come out on May 17 via Nuclear Blast Records.
The five-piece – vocalist Chase H. Mason, guitarists Eric Wagner and Israel Garza, drummer Matt Arrebollo and bassist Alex Brown – have released lead single The Black Curtain to accompany the news.
Mason says of the song (which comes with a music video directed by Max Moore), “It’s about being trapped between living and dying. A soul trapped in purgatory begging to be brought back by a supernatural force.”
The vocalist also describes Dark Superstition as being centred around the themes of the supernatural, divination and magic.
“Many of the songs incorporate supernatural ideas with my own experiences,” he comments. “But the title itself is a reference to the Superstition Mountains in our home state of Arizona. It’s a beautiful mountain range surrounded by tragedy and legends of hidden fortune.”
Gatecreeper wrote the songs on Dark Superstition with the help of Fred Estby, drummer and songwriter for famed Swedish death metal outfit Dismember. The album was produced and mixed by Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou in God City Studios in Salem, Massachusetts.
Dark Superstition will be Gatecreeper’s first release through Nuclear Blast and follows the EP An Unexpected Reality, which was surprise-released via Closed Casket Activities in January 2021.
Gatecreeper plan to tour extensively in 2024, starting with shows in Asia and Oceania later this month. The band will then support In Flames across North America in May, before playing Damnation festival in Manchester, UK, in November. The full list of dates is available below and tickets are now on sale.
Gatecreeper 2024 tour dates:
Mar 22: Tokyo, JP - Earthdom
Mar 23: Seoul, KR - Club Victim
Mar 24: Bangkok, TH - Mr. Fox Live House
Mar 27: Ho Chi Minh,VN - Coco Bango
Mar 29: Hong Kong, CN - Music Zone
Mar 30: Manila, PH - Eastside by Sandu
Mar 31: Singapore - Esplanade Annexe
Apr 02: Auckland, NZ - Whammy Bar
Apr 04: Gold Coast, AU - Vinnie’s Dive Bar
Apr 05: Brisbane, AU - The Brightside
Apr 06: Newcastle - Newcastle Hotel
Apr 07: Sydney, AU - Crowbar
Apr 09: Wollongong, AU - Dicey Riley’s
Apr 10: Canberra, AU - The Basement
Apr 11: Melbourne, AU - Prince Bandroom
Apr 12: Frankston, AU - Singing Bird Studios
Apr 13: Adelaide, AU - Unibar
Apr 14: Perth, AU - Lynott’s Lounge
Supporting In Flames:
May 01: Portland, ME - State Theatre
May 02: Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
May 03: Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
May 04: Wilmington, DE - The Queen
May 05: Norfolk, VA - The Norva
May 07: Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
May 08: Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
May 09: Atlanta, GA - Buckhead
May 10: Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville
May 12: Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
May 14: Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
May 16: Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
May 17: Buffalo, NY - The Town Ballroom
May 19: Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest
May 21: Detroit, MI - St. Andrews
May 22: St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn
May 23: Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
May 24: Austin, TX - Emo’s
May 25: Houston, TX - House of Blues
May 26: Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Nov 02: Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival