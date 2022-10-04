Gary Husband and Alf Terje Hana share Two Foxes from The Trackers project

John McLaughlin and Allan Holdsworth collaborator, drummer and keyboard player Gary Husband recently teamed up with Norwegian guitarist Alf Terje Hana for a new project The Trackers.

You can listen to Two Foxes from the project's debut album Vaudeville 8:45 below,. Vaudeville 8.45 was released earlier this year through Abstract Logix Records.

Along with guitarist Hana, Husband enlisted an array of bass playing talent for the new album including Etienne M'Bappe, Saucerful Of Secrets' Guy Pratt, Level 42's Mark King, Jimmy Haslip, Jimmy Johnson, Kevin Scott and Oyvind Grong.

“When Allan Holdsworth passed, I lost a very close and special long-term musical relationship immensely central to my ongoing development and creativity as a drummer," explains Husband. "To ease the pain of that loss and the sheer void it brought about, I knew I had to start something new – build myself a new way to continue.

”I knew I wanted a three-piece; I knew I wanted guitar. I had even come up with a name while waiting for a flight in Hamburg Airport. I knew that this band – The Trackers – was going to happen.”

“Discovering Gary (through Allan Holdsworth’s I.O.U. album in 1982) was the start of a lifelong, fan-like observation for me. To be asked to join The Trackers was unreal for me and came out of the blue," adds Hana. "It made me proud, happy, and also close to a nervous breakdown! I almost felt that I didn’t have shoes that size! Nevertheless, I immediately started composing music for this outfit.”

As for the bass playing talent? “It required some introspection but the pieces themselves strongly dictated who I might ask for each tune," states Husband. "I’m fortunate to have had first-hand experience with all of these gentlemen throughout my life, and to call them all friends.”

(Image credit: Abstract Logix Records)

The Trackers: Vaudeville 8.45

1. Two Foxes

2. The Drowning

3. Nisco

4. The Middle Distance

5. Wolf Moon

6. Wide Awake Running

7. Deep Stepping

8. Garden Of Bliss

9. Living Time

10. Cry For Miles

11. All I Need